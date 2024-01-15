OBITUARY: William Earl ‘Bill’ Campbell

William Earl “Bill” Campbell, age 96 of Franklin, TN passed away January 12, 2024.

He was a native of Williamson County, TN and retired as shop foreman with the Williamson County Highway Department with over forty years of service.

Preceded in death by wife of 75 years, Dorothy Elizabeth Bagsby Campbell; parents, Earl and Mary Ophelia Brymer Campbell; brothers, Raymond Campbell and Allen Campbell; grandchild, Brian Keith Campbell and son-in-law, Larry Nall and grandson-in-law, Robert Hood.

Survived by: sons, William R. (Brenda) Campbell and Donald (Darlene) Campbell; daughters, Dorothy “Susie” Bamman and Sallie Nall; grandchildren, Chris Bamman, Tim (Amber) Bamman, Angela Hood, Stephanie Campbell, Holly (Brian) Sweeney, Lance (Alyssa) Campbell, Kevin Nall and Lee (Dawn) Campbell; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers in law & sisters in law, Peggy Bagsby, John Bagsby, Gaither and Donna Bagsby and Lizzie Jackson and other loving family members.

Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 18, 2024, Jim Taylor, Tim Bamman and Bubba Ham officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Murfreesboro Alive Hospice or Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church.

