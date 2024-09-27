OBITUARY: William E. Borre

William E. Borre, age 56, of Fairview, Tennessee, passed away peacefully, on September 24th, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his parents Donald E. Borre and Rebecca L Ray.

He is survived by his son, Drake (Anna) Borre; his daughter, Olivia Borre’; and his son, Samuel Borre’; brothers Robert (Darlene) R Borre and Brian (Lisa) Hongsermeier.

William Borre was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee.

Billy was a very funny and charismatic child. As he got older, he became very active in the church and youth groups. Billy played football for Bellevue Jr. High where he was recruited by Brentwood Academy where he received a full scholarship. Billy went on to coach football at Franklin Road Christian Academy. Billy graduated from college with a degree in Christian Education and a Master’s degree in History. He was the executive director for Brighton Gardens Assisted Living and went on to open up Creekside Assisted Living in Murfreesboro.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Saturday, October 5, 2024, from 2:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Upward Sports Ministry Outreach at www.upward.org and an online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

