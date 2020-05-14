



William Eugene “Billy” Pewitt, age 74 of Thompson Station, TN passed-away May 12, 2020.

He was a native of Williamson County, TN. He was a retired meat cutter at Kroger with 32 years of service. He was a member of Hiram #7 Lodge, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite and York Rite Mason and a member of the Al Menah Shriners. Past President of the Williamson County Shrine Club and member of their motorcore.

Preceded in death by wife, Jean Elizabeth Pewitt; stepson, Chris Ashworth; parents, Herman E. and Gertrude Violet Rainey Pewitt; sisters, Rebecca Compton and Carolyn Pewitt Towry. Survived by: son, William E. “Bill” Pewitt; step son, Scott Ashworth; grandchildren, Brandon Pewitt, Angelina Pewitt, Kayla Ashworth and Annie Marie Ashworth; three great grandchildren; sisters in law, Dorothy Brown Parker and Brenda Brown; aunts, Irene Borg and Maudene Pewitt Rutledge; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private Family Graveside will be Friday, May 15, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.




