OBITUARY: William E. “Bill” McCarthy, Sr.

William “Bill” E. McCarthy, Sr. age 84 of Brentwood, TN passed away June 4, 2025.

Bill started working when he was 16 years old in the shoe department at JC Penney retail store. He worked there for 42 years, retiring as the President of the Catalog Division.

Bill was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was also a longtime member of the Brentwood Noon Rotary Club.

Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kay McCarthy; son, William “Tiger” McCarthy, Jr.; daughter, Mitzi (George III) Greene; step-father, Harris Drawdy; sister, Sandra (Herbert) Crabbe; grandchildren, George IV (Staci) Greene and Kaylyn (Robert) Hinson; great-grandchildren, George Greene V, Everett Greene, Jane Hinson and Henry Hinson; sister in-law, Jane (David) Lucas.

A private graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt or the charity of your choice.