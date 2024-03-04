OBITUARY: William Dorris Childress

William Dorris Childress, age 87, passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at his residence.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was born on June 16, 1936, to the late Livie Childress and the late Joanna Marlin Childress.

While spending time with his family was his main passion, he also enjoyed cooking catfish for family and friends at “Captain Dorris’ Fish Fry’s “, square dancing, watching football, being outdoors, and especially working in his yard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an Infant Daughter: Rita Vey Childress, and numerous siblings.

He is survived by his Wife of 69 years: Mary Louise Locke Childress; Daughters: Lisa Rowland (Dale); and Lorenda Maddox (Mark); Son: Duane Childress; 10 Grandchildren; 12 Great Grandchildren; numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. Ronnie Kephardt officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation with the family on Monday from 4-7 PM and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, all at the funeral home. Grandsons and Grandsons-in-law will serve as Pallbearers.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

