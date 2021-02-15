OBITUARY: William Donny Ladd

William Donny Ladd, age 69 of Franklin, TN passed away February 12, 2021.

Preceded in death by parents, Joe Henry and Ruby Lee Carter Ladd and brother, Ronnie “Cotton” Ladd. Survived by: sisters, Glenda (Gerald) Poteete and Brenda (Kenneth) Henry; brother, Joe Henry (Stella) Ladd; sister in law, Beth Ladd; nieces and nephews, Jason (Amy) Ladd, Jennifer (Shawn) Boone, Joe Henry (Christy) Ladd, Kim (Rusty) Welch and Jeff Vaughn; beloved dog, Gracie.

Memorials may be made to Tucker’s House, P.O. Box 682086, Franklin, TN 37068. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com