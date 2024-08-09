OBITUARY: William Darrell Moseley

William Darrell Moseley was born in Atlanta, Georgia in September 1933 to Joseph Parks Moseley and Doris (McKibben) Moseley.

He earned a BA from the University of Georgia and a second degree from the Thunderbird School of Global Management, formerly the American Institute for Foreign Trade. He served as a first lieutenant in the United States Army for 2 years. His 60+ year career in pharmaceuticals and healthcare started at Mead Johnson International followed by 8 years at Wyeth Labs.

At Abbott Laboratories, he was an International Area Vice President for 9 years, managing the company’s business in 67 countries, including 4 manufacturing affiliates. In 1976 he founded Basic Services International, a healthcare consulting firm, which oversaw projects globally. Additionally, he held several interim assignments at Biotherapeutics, Inc., Therapeutic Antibodies, Inc., and Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc. Notably, his focus was on developing life-saving health interventions such as orphan pharmaceuticals for rare diseases and snake and scorpion antivenoms.

His global travels instilled an ardent interest in the tribal arts of Africa and Asia and led him to become a keen student of African Art. He opened Tribal Arts in Franklin, Tennessee in 1989, a by-appointment-only gallery filled with a lifetime of acquisitions. He founded the gallery “to meet like-minded people and share pleasure in and knowledge about the objects we love, adore, venerate, and covet.” His art collection is vast, and his knowledge and passion are evident in his meticulous documentation and reverent displays.

Having met during their time at Wyeth, Darrell married Jeannette Haddad in 1961. They lived in Rome and Beirut before relocating to Philadelphia and Chicago with their three children. In 1986 they moved to Franklin, Tennessee where Jeannette died in 1996.

Darrell is survived by his devoted partner of 20 years, Susan James, and by his three children, Jefferson, Alexandria, and Helen Blythe, as well as his four grandchildren.

He will be buried at Salem Baptist Church in McDonough, Georgia, near where he grew up.

A memorial service will be held at a family gathering in Brentwood, Tennessee in September to celebrate his remarkable life. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email