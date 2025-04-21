OBITUARY: William Dalton Kinnard

William Dalton “Billy” Kinnard, age 82, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2025. Born on July 14, 1942, he was the beloved son of the late William Henry Kinnard and Nell Dalton Kinnard.

Billy was a man of intelligence and curiosity. He valued the power of knowledge and pursued higher education with passion. He attended Nashville Auto-Diesel College, Nashville Tech, and took several classes at the Tennessee Fire Academy. He carved out a respected career as a plant engineer, for CPS, later became American Greeting, where his dedication and skill were evident to all who worked with him.

A pillar of his community, Billy devoted over 25 years of service as a volunteer firefighter and training officer with Spring Hill Fire Department. His commitment to the safety and preparedness of others left a lasting impact, and he mentored countless individuals over the years with steady hands and a giving heart.

Billy was a fan of The Tennessee Volunteers, Atlanta Braves baseball, and Nascar racing. He enjoyed numerous camping trips with family in his RV, building lifelong memories they will cherish forever.

Billy is survived by his son Dale (Cindy) Kinnard; grandchildren: Jennifer (Jeremy) Miller, Elizabeth Scott, and Preston (Kaylee) Kinnard; great-grandchildren: Brooks, Lynnley, and Liam.

Billy is preceded in death by his wife, Frances, and his sisters, Bobbie and Barbara.

Above all else, Billy loved his family deeply. He was a source of strength, laughter, and unconditional love. His warm spirit, generous heart, and quiet dedication to those around him will never be forgotten. He is loved beyond words and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive family and friends Wednesday, April 23 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 24, at 2:00 PM with one hour of visitation prior. To follow, Billy will be laid to rest in the Garden of Serenity at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Dale Kinnard, Preston Kinnard, Jeremy Miller, Dennis Knisley, Roger Peters and Jeff Smith.

Mr. William Dalton Kinnard and his family have been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit the Spring Hill Memorial website.