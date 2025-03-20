OBITUARY: William Clement Herring

Wayne Clement Herring died on March 11, 2025. Born in 1946 in Quitman, MS to Christine Wilder Herring and Jefferson Clement Herring, Wayne grew up in Brandon, MS. He married Joyce Elizabeth Horton Herring in 1969 and spent the next 45 years devoted to her and their five daughters.

He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1968 after transferring from Belhaven College because he feared if he stayed at Belhaven, he would end up a preacher. Despite initially fleeing the call to the ministry, Wayne went on to receive a Masters of Divinity from Reformed Theological Seminary in 1971, where he later served as a professor. He faithfully served his Lord and Savior as a minister of the gospel for 54 years and remained an active preacher, preaching throughout the South, until his death.

He was a charter member of the PCA and a founding member of RUF and RYM. The implications of his ministry are far-reaching, and he led countless people to Christ.

Wayne was preceded in death by Joyce and is survived by Dena Culpepper, his loving wife for the last nine years; his daughters Jenny Kate McMullan (Paul) of Brentwood, TN, Dabney Stevens (Chris) of Atlanta, GA, Amanda McGown (Cole) of Oxford, MS, Susannah Herring of Memphis, TN, and Emily Lamb (Travis) of Nashville, TN; his grandchildren Mary Collins, Katherine, Pallie, Lucy, Duncan, and Charlotte McMullan, Hunt, Will, and Sara Stevens, Knox, Gray, and Pallas McGown, Vaden Biggs, and Charlie, Patrick, and Liddy Lamb; and his brother Gary Herring (Jerri) of Flowood, MS.

Wayne glorified and enjoyed God on this earth, and now he is glorifying and enjoying Him forever in heaven.

Visitation was held at First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 in Jackson, MS at 9:30 a.m. with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN. Both services are open to anyone who would like to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the J.C. Herring Endowment Fund at the PCA Foundation (www.pcafoundation.com).