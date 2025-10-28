OBITUARY: William Charles ‘Cherry’ Wilson

William Charles “Cherry” Wilson’s life came to an end on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at the age of 74 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. William was born on April 10, 1951, in Williamson County to the parents of Maggie Wilson and German Meggs, Jr.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory; sisters, Sue E. (Thomas) Lanier, Nashville, TN, Teresa Baker, Nashville, TN, Linda F. Jordan, Murfreesboro, TN, Jacqueline A. Jordan, Stockbridge, GA; brothers, William L. (Shannon) Jordan, Orlando, FL, Terry O. Jordan, Nashville, TN, German (Valerie) Meggs, III, Franklin, TN and Tracy (Sandra) Meggs, Franklin, TN; uncle, Jesse (Ruby) Wilson, Tacoma, WA; nieces, and nephews; cousins, devoted cousin Richard Wilson; and many friends.

Memorial Services at 1p.m, .Saturday, November 1, 2025, at Fowlkes Street Church of Christ, 140 W Fowlkes Street, Franklin, TN. Brother Ronald Holt, officiating. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

For more obituaries, visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email