OBITUARY: William ‘Bubba’ Fuson

William “Bubba” Fuson, age 67 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Bubba was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid fly fisherman and outdoorsman. Bubba was born and raised in Nashville. He attended Overton High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. After college, he spent his career in the banking industry with SunTrust and Pinnacle Banks.

Bubba had three loves in his life: the Lord, his family and sports. His generous, servant heart led him to become everybody’s handyman. He was married to his high school sweetheart since 1982. He was a devoted husband and father to his children. His proudest role, though, was grandfather. His quiet, loyal spirit will be dearly missed.

Survived by wife, Linda Gaylord Fuson; daughter, Brittany Fuson; son, Chad (Katelyn) Fuson; granddaughters, Willa and L. J. Fuson; sister, Patty (Jack) Rucker; and brother, Greg (Dede) Fuson.

Services will be conducted Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 12:00 Noon (visitation 10 a.m. – 12 Noon) at Brentwood Baptist Church, Baskin Chapel, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027 by Ken Marlar. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to https://holtinternational.org and Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 2410 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

