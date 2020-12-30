OBITUARY: William Bryan Lenox

William Bryan Lenox age 56, born June 26, 1964 and passed away December 24, 2020.

Bryan was the third born to William E. “Bill” and Audrey Lenox. He had two older brothers, Glenn and Stephen. He attended North Texas State University for two years before becoming a successful audio engineer and producer in Nashville, TN for over 30 years. He received 7 Dove Awards and 1 Grammy award in his music career.

He had four sons; Tanner, Teagan, Treven, and Titus. He also had one daughter in-law, Caylin, and 3 grandchildren; Aria, Ezekiel, and Niella.

He was passionate about his faith in Jesus Christ and now resides with Him and his son, Treven, in Heaven.

The funeral service will be private, but can be viewed via livestream on Bryan’s facebook page on Thursday, December 31st, 2020 at 11:00am central time. The burial site will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, TN.

Jesus said to him, “I assure you and most solemnly say to you, today you will be with Me in Paradise.” Luke 23:43