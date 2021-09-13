OBITUARY: William “Bones” Allen Baker

William “Bones” Allen Baker, age 62 of Spring Hill, TN passed away September 10, 2021.
He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Herman & Geneva Baker.
He is preceded in death by an infant brother and his brother, Donald Baker. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Marie Baker of Spring Hill, TN;; daughter, Jessica Baker of Clarksville, TN; son, Shane Baker of Powell, TN; brothers, Michael (Ellen) Baker of Chipley, FL, Randy Baker of Nashville, TN, Danny (Mary) Parker of Dickson, TN and Sterling Hurst of Lawrenceburg, TN; sister, Linda Villarce of Antioch, TN; grandchildren, Leo, Kingston, Korra & Miles; beloved pretty bird, Charley; black cat, Bubbie.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00PM Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the American Eagle Foundation, P.O. Box 333, Pigeon Forge, TN 37868. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com
