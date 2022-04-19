OBITUARY: William ‘Billy Ray’ Floyd

Mr. William ‘Billy Ray’ Floyd of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, he was 69 years old.

He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Charles & Betty Floyd.

Billy Ray was the former Vice President of Williamson County Fence & Guardrail. He was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his sons, Jason Floyd of Franklin, TN, and Macon Floyd of Ohio; brother, Bobby (Kim) Floyd of Cornersville, TN; sister, Charlene Yancy of Franklin, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

