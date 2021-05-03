OBITUARY: William “Billy” Crutcher

William “Billy” Crutcher age 66, of Franklin, TN passed away suddenly April 29, 2021.

Billy was born in Williamson County to the late Raymond and Irene Beard Crutcher. He was employed with Lampley Concrete. Billy loved his Mustang Cars, Nascar, Sports, and watching the News. He was a good person who loved his family dearly and especially enjoyed his Grandchildren. He will be sadly missed.

Along with his parents, Billy is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Crutcher.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Shelia Bennett Crutcher, son, William Brian Crutcher, brothers, Timmy Crutcher and Larry (Sandra) Crutcher, grandchildren, Ashley Nichole Crutcher, Brianna Harris (Casey Ezell) Josie Harris, William Lane Crutcher, brother-in-law, Steve Bennett, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted 1:00PM Tuesday May 4, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Raymond Johnson officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until Service time. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Serving as Pallbearers are Arthur Vega, Casey Ezell, Andrew Craft, Jake Barger, Marcus Marlow, Randy Lampley, Spencer Bennett and Danny Harris. Honorary Pallbearers will be Employees of Lampley Concrete.