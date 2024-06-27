OBITUARY: William ‘Billy’ A. McArthur

William “Billy” A. McArthur, age 91 of Franklin, TN passed away on June 25, 2024.

He was born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Herman & Ruth McArthur.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. Billy was a member of Lawrence Grove Baptist Church. He retired from the Tennessee Department of Transportation after thirty years of service to the state.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby McArthur; sister-in-law, Judy Lovell; brother-in-law, Phil Lovell.

Billy is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carol Lovell McArthur; son, James Travis “Jimbo” Stinson, Jr.; sister, Jean Ann McArthur Fleming and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Ronnie Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Roger Walker, Jr., Billy Speck, Tommy McArthur, Jr., Jimmy Nichols, Richard Irving and Bruce Howell. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul King, Don Hazelwood, Albert Lovell, Bobby Langley, Chip Lovell, Buddy Lovell, Billy Jenkins, Thomas Shelton and Bobby Lovell.

Memorials may be made to Lawrence Grove Baptist Church.

Visitations will be from 4-8 PM Friday, June 28th and from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM with service at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 29th at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

