OBITUARY: William “Bill/WJ” Jarnigan Blackburn

William (Bill/WJ) Jarnigan Blackburn

Born June 7, 1935 in Jefferson City, TN

Passed April 24, 2025 in Nashville, TN

Bill Blackburn, a man of incredible integrity and generosity, passed away on April 24, 2025 at the age of 89 years old. In his final hours, Bill was surrounded by his loving family. Bill was an incredibly selfless man who was devoted to helping others, both in his professional endeavors and his personal relationships. His unwavering character has made a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to cross his path. Bill will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Bill grew up in Jefferson City, Tennessee and graduated from Carson Newman College with degrees in Biology and Chemistry. In 1958 he enlisted in the US Air Force Reserve where he spent 6 years in service to our country. At the age of 30, Bill married Judy Helton on August 26, 1965 in Morristown at Centenary United Methodist Church. They shared a passion for supporting the Republican Party on a local, state and national level for 60 years and connected with many friends.

Bill spent a long career in the real estate industry as a real estate appraiser and real estate broker in East Tennessee. He began his real estate career at Bill Jones Realtors in 1969 and ascended from a salesman to president of the company in nine short years. He continued his real estate brokerage as a founder and president of United Realty from 1978 to 1989. He served in many roles with the Morristown Board of Realtors and as President in 1989. At retirement, Bill was a certified general real estate appraiser and owner of Blackburn Appraisals, founded in 1989. As an appraiser, Bill taught and mentored his two sons, Doug and Will, along with numerous others throughout the years until his retirement.

Bill was devoted to serving others, both personally and professionally. He served as a commissioner of the Morristown Housing Authority for 30 years, serving as Chairman during his tenure. He served as a commissioner of the Hamblen County – Morristown Solid Waste Board, also serving as Chairman during his tenure. He was appointed to the Tennessee Real Estate Appraisal Commission by Governor Don Sundquist and also served as Chairman during his two-term tenure. His wife Judy and family were proud of his many accomplishments throughout his career, but also of all the hard work and dedication that went behind everything he did.

Bill loved his family dearly. Pa-Paw loved spending time at the family lake house in German Creek on Cherokee lake with Judy, his family, friends, and many generations of Boston Terrier bulldogs. You could always find him on the front porch or riding with the grandkids on the “Mule.”

Bill is survived by his wife, Candice Judith Helton Blackburn, his sons, Douglas Blackburn (Susan Blackburn); William “Will” J. Blackburn, Jr. (Ashley Blackburn), his grandchildren, Allie-Anne Blackburn Haney (Britt Haney); Ellery Blackburn; William (Liam) J. Blackburn, III; Charlotte Blackburn; Jude Blackburn; and Henry Blackburn, and great-granddaughter, Charlie Gray Haney.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Douglas Blackburn, his mother, Catherine Eve (Cate) Blackburn, and his two sisters, Barbara Quarles and Glenda Blackburn.

A graveside burial service will take place at Hamblen Memory Gardens on May 23, 2025 at 3:00PM, located at 5421 E Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown, TN 37814.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Heart of Mary House (Catholic Comfort Care Homes – 9632 S. Harpeth Rd – Nashville TN 37221) or at https://heartofmaryhouse.org/support/.