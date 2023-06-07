OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Roy Cress

William “Bill” Roy Cress of Franklin, Tennessee., passed away on June 4, 2023, two days short of his 83rd birthday after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was treated at The Reserve in Spring Hill, TN.

Born in Granite City, IL, and started his career at Granite City Steel following in his father’s footsteps. However, life had other plans for him.

He found a job in St. Louis designing window displays. This led to a career in advertising with JCPenney for more than 21 years. Where he moved his family all over the upper Midwest mainly in suburban Chicago. A big opportunity came which moved the family to OKC, OK as he went to work at TG&Y as Vice President of advertising for two years.

In 1986, his final and favorite job at Service Merchandise came calling where he was Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. He retired after 16 years in 2002.

Bill was a man of few words and when he did speak, he generally had a purpose or a laugh to share. He was a talented cartoon artist and avid golfer. His kindness and generosity knew no bounds.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Earline Phelps Cress, and two children, Michael E. Cress (Tricia) of Grapevine, TX, and Kelley Cress Overbey (Greg) of Smithville, TN. He also is survived by four grandchildren, Alyssa M Cress, Michael J. Cress, Jacquelyn R. Overbey and Mason G. Overbey. He also is survived by his brother Robert “Bob” Cress (Carolyn) of Sullivan, MO.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, at Clearview Baptist Church, 537 Franklin Rd., Franklin, TN., 37069. Visitation will precede the service at 10-11 a.m. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Program, Call on the Fighter Foundation (www.callonthefighter.com), Aveanna Hospice. 25 Noah Dr., Suite 300, Franklin, TN 37064, or a charity of one’s choice.

In recognition of Bill’s informal lifestyle, he asked that “no ties” be worn to his celebration.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/