OBITUARY: William “Bill” Rex Reece

From the day Bill Reece made Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior in 1982, he found a peace, love, and purpose he had been searching for all his life.

Whether as professional staff at Indiana University, or a paramedic, he tried to display the character of God and love of Jesus.

His mission trips to Russia and Africa had a deep impact on his desire to enlarge the Kingdom. As paramedic, he never got into the back of an ambulance without Jesus. He volunteered as a horse wrangler where he worked with children at YMCA Camp Widjiwagan. He trained others in Evangelism Explosion, led discipleship groups, and worked with prison ministry. He helped bring God’s word to the Uma and Mato people. In Papua New Guinea. Bill and his son Todd served on walks to Emmaus, and one of his great joys was to mentor other men in the ways of God. As his neighbor of 20 years said, “Bill was my spiritual father. He always cared about people’s salvation.”

He cherished his wife of 45 years, Nancy, protecting, challenging, and encouraging her. He loved his family and held dear the time he spent with them. He is preceded in death by his son, Todd Reece (surviving wife, Dawn). Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy, his daughter, Tricia Calkins (Jim), his son David Lee Rittenhouse (Colleen); his grandchildren Tyler Reece (Kristi), Ashley Greenfield (Jeremy), Fred Learey (Meagan), Corey Rittenhouse (Kirstin), and his great-grandchildren, Karlee Roman and Ember Reece, Ella and Philip Learey, and Cassius Rittenhouse.

Visitation will be healed at 1 pm and a Celebration of Life service will begin at 2 pm on Saturday, January 24th at Southall Church, 3279 Southall Rd, Franklin, TN. Should you so desire, in lieu of flowers we suggest a donation to Mercy Community Healthcare. We request that you wear wear cowboy hats and boots.

Source: Williamson Memorial​​

