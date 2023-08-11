OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Morris Lillard

William “Bill” “PopPop & Poppy” Morris Lillard, age 83, of Thompsons Station, TN passed away on August 10, 2023.

He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Willie & Bernice Lillard.

Bill retired from Colonial Bakery in Nashville, TN after 28 years of service.

After retirement, he went to work for Williamson County Parks & Recreation where he worked for 12 years before retiring from there. He was a longtime rec league coach in Bethesda and College Grove.

Bill loved sports, especially pulling for the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Titans. He was an avid gardener, and he enjoyed growing his flowers. During his adult years, he was an avid jogger and enjoyed running in many marathons.

Bill is preceded in death by his brother, Joe Lillard; sisters, Juanita Wauford and Mary Alice Lillard.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Adene Whidby of Thompsons Station, TN; daughters, Sheila (Chris) Pitts of Thompsons Station, TN, Mai (Jayson Clemmer) Williams of Franklin, TN and Dot (Kenny) Scott of Thompsons Station, TN; brother, Doris (Huda) Lillard of Athens, GA; brother-in-law, J.B. Wauford of College Grove, TN; sister-in-law, Mary Lillard of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Kaleb Pitts, Dylan Pitts, Chase (Olivia) Williams, Hayden Williams, Jordan (Sierra) Scott and Carly (Chris Dixon) Scott; great-grandchildren, Kynlee, Kade, Preslie, Tyler Grace, Urijah and Owen; many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Wally Whidby will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Chase Williams, Hayden Williams, Jordan Scott, Dylan Pitts, Kaleb Pitts and Chris Dixon. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Pitts, Jayson Clemmer and Kenny Scott.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the ALS Association of Tennessee.

Visitation will be 5-8 PM Saturday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

