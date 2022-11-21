OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ McKinley Mandeville Jr.

William “Bill” McKinley Mandeville, Jr. of Brentwood and formerly of Miami, Florida and New Rochelle, New York, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

He was the beloved husband of Mary Adele Wall Mandeville who passed away in October of 2021. Bill and Adele were happily married for 68 years, traveling the world together on many adventures. Bill will be sadly missed by his family and the many friends he made throughout his life.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William McKinley Mandeville and Lucille Harvey Mandeville and his son-in-law Jeffrey M Venable.

He leaves behind his daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa (Dr. Stephen M) Staggs, Aimee (Klaus) Punessen and Julie C Mandeville, his granddaughters Ava (Jordan) Polimeni, Noelle Punessen and Charlotte Staggs, grandson Dru Venable, and great-grandsons Luca Polimeni and Rhys Polimeni.

Born in Princeton, WVA, Bill was a graduate of Virginia Tech, with a B.S and M.S in Architecture. He was a retired architect (Principal of William Mandeville & Associates in New York; Chief Architect and Director of Facilities Projects for Eastern Airlines in New York, NY and Miami, FL; Principal Architect and Engineering Division Manager of International Airports Projects in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia).

Architectural projects include King Fahd International Airport Royal Terminal and Gulf War Readiness Program, King Abdulaziz International Airport Master Plan and North Terminal Mosque, Design of Eastern Airlines Terminal, Reservations and Cargo facilities throughout the US, Canada and Puerto Rico, facilities at Princeton University, Barnard College, Kenyon College and Rutgers University, St. Marks Church in New Canaan, CT, the National Library of Medicine in Bethesda, MD, Seminary of the Holy Ghost Fathers in Bethelboro, PA as well as many residential projects.

He served in the US Army with the 36th Engineer Base Depot Co in Adak, Alaska. He was a Deacon and member of the Sonshine Adult Bible Life Group at Brentwood Baptist Church, a member and former Treasurer of the Lt. Andrew Crockett Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and a member of the Wise Men Bible Group at Brentwood Academy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Monday December 5, 2022 at Brentwood Baptist Church – Baskin Chapel. A private graveside service was conducted at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to: Lt. Andrew Crockett Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, 2116 Hartland Road, Franklin TN 37069.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/