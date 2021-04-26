OBITUARY: William “Bill” Joseph Charles Jenkins

William “Bill” Joseph Charles Jenkins, age 67 of Spring Hill, TN passed away April 20, 2021.

Bill was a loving, attentive husband, father and grandfather. He is known to many personally and professionally as a mentor and a leader. He had a love for music (the Beatles), LSU football and storytelling.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Elsie Jenkins; daughter, Amanda “Mandy” Jenkins; granddaughter, Rachel Jo; sister, Elizabeth Hines.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Catherine Turner Jenkins of Spring Hill, TN; daughters, Stephanie Houser of Columbia, TN and Erin (Mike) Nota of Chapel Hill, TN; grandchildren, William Tyler, Madison, Reagan, Kelsey and Michael; sister, Lesley (Robert) Tietje; brothers in-law, Marvin Hines, Johnny (Jane) Turner and Charlie (Jennifer) Turner; sister in-law, Susie Michael; many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Nota home, 2619 Forest Run Dr. Lewisburg, TN 37091 from 12-4 with a eulogy at 2pm. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com