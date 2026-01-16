OBITUARY: William “Bill” John Almon

Ret. Franklin Fire Captain, William “Bill” John Almon, age 49 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away January 15, 2026 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Captain Almon was diagnosed in late 2023 and retired in April 2025 as the captain of Station 6, located at 1061 Cool Springs Blvd.

Bill was a graduate of Franklin High School and he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University.

Captain Almon proudly served the Franklin Fire Department for 27 years, leaving behind a lasting legacy of service, professionalism, and dedication. He was named Fire Officer of the Year in 2023, a recognition that reflected the respect he earned throughout his career.

Among his many accomplishments, Captain Almon received the Excellence Award in 2014 as part of the fire investigation team whose work led to the conviction of an aggravated arsonist. In 2002, he earned the Stork Award for helping deliver a baby girl.

In addition to his career with the FFD, Captain Almon was a volunteer and Lifetime Member of Williamson County Fire/Rescue, where he began serving in 1994. During his time with WCFR, he was promoted through the ranks, serving as Captain at Station 23, located at 1515 Thompson’s Station Rd. W. and was later promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief, further demonstrating his lifelong commitment to serving others.

Captain Almon was a firefighter, fire officer, mentor, and friend to many, and his impact on the FFD and our community will not be forgotten.

Bill was a co-owner and operator of Fire-Tek for eleven years, a fire protection services company specializing in the design, installation, inspection, maintenance, and servicing of fire suppression systems and portable fire extinguishers. He was a well-respected fire investigator and longtime member of the Tennessee chapter of the International Association of Aron Investigators (IAAI) and the National Association of Fire Investigators (NAFA)

Bill was very proud of his accomplishments as a firefighter, but his greatest accomplishment was being a husband and father. He enjoyed coaching his sons in baseball, and spending time with them and watching them grow into young men. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jennifer Almon of Thompsons Station, TN; sons, Jacob Almon and Dylan Almon of Thompsons Station, TN; father, John Almon of Columbia, TN; brother, Joe (Mallie) Almon of Spring Hill, TN; father & mother in-law, Rodger & Betty Ray of Franklin, TN; brother in-law, Paul Harris of Tampa, FL; nephews, Blake Harris and Connor Harris of Nashville, TN; nieces, Lacey (Brandon) Wingo of Chattanooga, TN and Courtney Almon of Spring Hill, TN; many other loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Cecilia Almon.

Visitation with the family will be 5:00PM – 8:00PM Sunday, January 18, 2026 and one hour prior to the service on Monday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11:00AM Monday, January 19, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Steve Holmes will officiate. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park, 5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174. Active pallbearers will be Rick Wooten, Jon Krawcyk, Ben Castleman, Andy King, Todd Bowman and John Smith, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Chip Barnhart, Steve Hill, Lance Kraemer and members of the Franklin Fire Department as well as the Williamson County Rescue Squad. Those wishing to honor Captain Bill Almon may do so with flowers or by making a donation to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, 2600 W. Olive Ave. 5th Floor PMB 608, Burbank, CA 91505 or at www.firefightercancersupport.org. Donors are encouraged to include Captain Almon’s name with their contribution.

