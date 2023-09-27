OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ James Pogge

William “Bill” James Pogge, age 73, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Bill was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Philip and Rosemary (Baudo) Pogge. He was married to Mary Sabata on April 29, 2000.

Bill attended Holy Name grade and high school in Omaha, and graduated from the University of Nebraska, majoring in Economics. His professional career was devoted to executive sales. He enjoyed drawing and all types of sports, especially Nebraska football.

Bill was preceded by his parents, Philip and Rosemary; brother, Daniel Pogge.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Pogge; son, Ben Pogge (LaShea); daughter, Mandy Pogge Shultz (Mike); Grandchildren, Elena, Lorna, Gina; sister, Christine Pogge Smith (Patrick); brothers, P. Thomas Pogge (Anne), John Pogge (Patty), James Pogge (Cate); many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation: Thursday, September 28, 2023; 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Memorial Park Funeral Home 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174.

Funeral Mass Friday, September 29, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Catholic Church of the Nativity; 2793 Buckner Lane, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee 37179. Entombment will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, make donations to: Catholic Church of the Nativity Building Fund; Cancer Society of your choice; Mass offerings.

