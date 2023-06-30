OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Flinkow

William “Bill” Flinkow, age 78 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Graduate of University of Wisconsin where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Communication. He had a long career in the automotive industry. His last employment was with the National Automobile Dealers Association.

Survived by: wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Flinkow; children, Lindsey (Jonathan) Leonard and William “Will” (Jana) Flinkow; stepchildren, Timothy “Tim” (Leslie) Corley, Thom (Jamie) Corley and Rion (Monica) Corley; sister, Carolyn (Pete) DeKok; grandchildren, Avery, Grant & Brett Leonard, Holder & Emme Louise Flinkow; stepgrandchildren, Madeline, Abigail & Katherine Corley, Rance (Kaitlyn) Corley, Tatum Elizabeth Corley, Zachary Corley and Maggie (Crosby) Hinze; great-grandchild, Oliver Corley.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Folds of Honor or Tunnel to Towers.

Pallbearers will be Will Flinkow, Rion Corley, Thom Corley, Tim Corley, Zachary Corley, and Grant Leonard. Honorary Pallbearers will be Hoil Crowe, Dave Peacock, Dan Warwick, Steve Luzzi, David Hill, Pete Hill, and Rance Corley.

Visitation will be from 12 Noon until 1:00 PM at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

