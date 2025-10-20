OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Finley Robinson II

William “Bill” Finley Robinson II, age 78, passed away on October 13, 2025. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Ruth Peckenpaugh and William Finley Robinson.

Bill was a devoted man of faith and attended Brentwood United Methodist Church with his wife Renee. He previously served as a deacon for the Church of Christ in Louisville KY, where he shared his love of music as a tenor in the choir. His faith guided him throughout his life, and he was known for his kindness, generosity, and steadfast devotion to family and God.

A graduate of Louisville Tech, Bill earned his degree in mechanical engineering designing plant conveyor equipment while working on capital projects. Bill was a Senior Project Manager for over 25 years with extensive experience in Supply Chain, Automotive Manufacturing, Material Handling, and Industrial Construction. He had the knowledge to solve issues with immediate resolutions that satisfy customers in a passionate way.

Bill carried over this unique skill set with the ability to fix anything from cars to household projects and always lent a helping hand to others. He was involved in the Children of the American Revolution organization helping members achieve their project goals. Bill also actively supported his wife in the Daughters of the American Revolution as a husband of the organization (“HODAR”).

Bill found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He loved spending time outdoors grilling, gardening, fishing, or golfing, and he cherished time at the beach or by the pool. His faithful dog, Lacey, was never far from his side. Music filled his heart, and his voice was a gift to all who heard it.

Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered for his faith, warmth, and laughter.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Carpenter.

Those left to cherish Bill’s memory are his wife of 21 years, Renee Robinson; sons, William Finley Robinson III and his wife Danyelle; daughter, Wendy Coward, and her husband Brian and stepdaughter, Alisha Adams and fiancé David Perkins; grandchildren, Malorie Holt, Blake Coward, Victoria Coward, Audrey Robinson, and William Finley Robinson IV; great grandchildren, Evelyn James Holt, Lee Thomas Holt, and Baby Tyler Finley Holt arriving February 26, 2026. Other close family members were Elizabeth Walton, Eric Walton, Kevin Mepyans and Catherine and Tom Muff.

Visitation is at 11:00 am followed by the funeral service at Noon at the Brentwood United Methodist Church on Friday, October 24, 2025. Pallbearers will be Blake Coward, Brian Coward, William Robinson, Austin Holt, Kevin Mepyans, David Perkins, Thomas Muff, Eric Walton, and Jason Padgett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

