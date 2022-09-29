OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Edward Miller

William “Bill” Edward Miller, ESQ, age 58 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

He was a respected attorney, loving husband, and father.

Bill is survived by his wife Leah Perkins Miller, son, Michael Miller and sister-in-law, Corinna Butler.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 29, 2022, at The Church at West Franklin, 700 New Highway 96 West, Franklin, TN 37064.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

