OBITUARY: William “Bill” Duncan Smith

William “Bill” Duncan Smith, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away July 5, 2021, at his home. He was born in Joplin, MO to the late Charles & Gayrite Smith.
Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and he was a magazine publisher with Greysmith Publishing.
He is preceded in death by his son, Andrew P. Smith. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Joan Smith; son, Charles M. (Marla) Smith; daughter, Karen K. (Steve) Williams; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Smith; grandchildren, Robin (Alec) Interante, Brenda (Cliff) Johnson, Lauren (Ryan) Interante and Aly Smith.
A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, July 20, 2021, with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Dr. Franklin, TN 37064. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
