OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Dean Goodwin

William “Bill” Dean Goodwin, 86, of Independence, KS and Franklin, TN passed away on May 8, 2024.

He was born on August 3, 1937.

Bill was known for his vibrant personality and quick wit, often the life of the party, and beloved for his “Goodwinisms” – wise and humorous advice he shared with family and friends.

Bill proudly served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Putnam. Following his military service and graduation from the University of Kansas, he embarked on a successful career as the Manager/Editor of the Marshall County News. After four years he moved to Tulsa to join the U.S. Jaycees then to Chicago to Carl Byoir & Associates. From there he moved to Nashville and joined Holder-Kennedy.

Bill also served as press secretary for U.S. Senator Bill Brock and worked for the Republican National Committee. During his Jaycee and political career, he met and worked with seven presidents. Following his political career he ventured into the oil business, establishing and owning multiple oil companies.

In his free time, Bill was an active member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Nashville. He enjoyed reading, traveling, and writing silly songs. He also wrote a book about his life so far titled “Twilight of a Mediocre Career” and recorded a much-loved song called “When I am Fat, Forty and Famous”.

He was a devoted family man survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda, and their son Will, his daughters Debbie Carter (Rob), Laura Douglas (Jimmy); his grandchildren Heather Horstman (Tyler), Hunter Gordon, Jordan Carter (Taylor), Virginia and Rozella Goodwin; and his siblings Judy Yunker (Steve), and Larry Goodwin.

Bill was predeceased by his mother Rozella Goodwin, his father Brice Goodwin, his sisters Deanna Wyckoff and Sue Nelson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 1, 2024, from 1-4 PM at The Pavilion at Harpeth Hills, at 9090 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221. Bill’s legacy of humor, compassion, and knowledge will forever be cherished by all who knew him. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

