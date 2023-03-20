OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Davis Lokey

William “Bill” Davis Lokey, age 68 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late James & Anne Elizabeth Lokey.

Bill is survived by his wife of sixteen years, Laurie Lokey; sons, Brandon (Meaghan) Lokey, Bryce (Teddy) Lokey and Brooks (Jenny) Lokey; bonus daughters, Stephanie (Michael) Fennema and Brittany (Isaiah) Same; grandchildren, Madelyn & Amelia, Elliot, Oliver, Mattie Grace, Abigail & Isaac, Liam & Ellison; brother, Jim (Shannon) Lokey; mother-in-law, Billie M. Little; brothers-in-law, Norris (Francie) Little & Alan (Cindy) Little and many loving nieces & nephews.

Bill was a lover of photography, singing, songwriting, fishing, hiking, pranks, skiing, fun, and a latte at the Fainting Goat. There was nothing he enjoyed more than being with his wife Laurie, his sons and bonus daughters and their families, and all of his grandchildren.

But mostly he was a storyteller. Sit with him very long, and you’d hear a story from his life. His stories were both hilarious and touching.

It was his love of stories that led him to his vocation – his passion for sitting with men and women as their counselor. Little did they know, but he was helping them to live a better story. Drawn to his open heart, his care, his love, and his bright and hopeful eyes, he invited them into heart of who Jesus is. He was known to help people live and love well.

Over the years, his gifts of counseling were offered at AGAPE, CPE, Onsite (Clinical Director) and in a private practice together with Laurie.

His impact on this broken world will be seen for generations to come. Love was his gift and his legacy.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Friday, March 24, 2023 at Christ Community Church, 1215 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069. Scotty Smith will officiate. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Porter’s Call (www.porterscall.com), Love Does (www.lovedoes.org/give) or Wild at Heart (www.mywildatheart.force.com).

