OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Clyde Pewitt Jr.

William “Bill” Clyde Pewitt, Jr. age 73 of New Johnsonville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Clyde & Sarah Pewitt.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He loved bowling, the Tennessee Vols, his family, but most of all he loved to fish. For several years he was a little league umpire in the Middle Tennessee area. Bill worked for Cross Properties/Century Construction for over 35 years.

Along with his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim & Hattie Pewitt and Ernest & Nellie Garrett; wife, Betty Jean Pewitt; sisters, Deborah Archer and Martha Curtis.

He is survived by his loving companion, Lillian Avington of New Johnsonville, TN; sons, Brandon (Jennifer) Pewitt of Nolensville, TN, Quentin (Sherrie) Pewitt of White House, TN and Daniel Pewitt of Waverly, TN; daughter, Dana (Brance) Jenkins of Dickson, TN; brother, Dirk (Jamie) Pewitt of Rockvale, TN; Peggy Benson of Columbia, TN; grandchildren, Brandon Pewitt, Jr., Gabriella & Tristan Pewitt, McKenzie Jenkins and his beloved dog, Koda.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Dennie Foriest will officiate. Burial will follow in Taylor Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Daniel Pewitt, Wayland Evans, Shawn Evans, J.D. Sweeney, Brance Jenkins, Craig Hensley and Adam Hensley. Honorary pallbearers will be Bubba Maddox and Brian Fountain.

Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Kidney Foundation, 1600 Hayes St. Nashville, TN 37203 or at www.tennesseekidneyfoundation.org.

Visitation will be 4-8PM Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/