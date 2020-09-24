OBITUARY: William “Bill” Bedi, Jr.

On Thursday, September 17th, 2020, William Bedi Jr. passed away at the age of 69. Bill was born in Lancaster, PA on February 10th, 1951. He married his beloved wife, Carol, on June 23rd, 1973 on the foul line of the church’s gymnasium turned temporary sanctuary, a location he found amusing. While Bill spent years in industrial management, he spent much of his life as owner and operator of Bedi Construction. Bill’s impact on this world is vast and he leaves a legacy of loving and serving others as a follower of Jesus Christ.

Bill and Carol had three children and 5 granddaughters, all of whom he loved profoundly and passionately. Father to Kate (Kevin Blake, Evins 8), Andrew (Kristin, Addison 12, Emerson 9) and Timothy (Daylan, Jolene 4, Ramona 2). He loved his children well and did all he could to provide and care for their needs and their families. Nothing brought Bill more joy than time spent with his grandkids and few things brought his grandkids more joy than time spent with their grandpa. Bill is preceded in death by his loving parents, William, Sr. and Annabell and survived by his siblings Bonnie, Paula, Tom, Phyllis and Joe. Bill’s passing will be deeply and profoundly felt through the generations of his family.

Bill was passionate about teaching and serving others to the best of his ability. Any free time and money he found was spent serving people and serving them in a way that honored God. Bill helped people in need all over the world through countless mission trips and service projects. He was always willing and frequently insistent to help a neighbor or friend with a project. He coached youth sports and formally trained others to coach. Bill’s passion for sports contributed to the founding of the Brentwood Blaze youth football and cheerleading program. There is little that Bill would not do to bless the life of another person.

Bill was honored to be a deacon at Brentwood Baptist church for many years, serving as deacon chair for one year. For years, he taught Sunday school, pouring hours of thoughtful preparation into his lessons. Conversations with Bill often went long and went deep. He never grew stagnate in his faith, pressing on to know God more and more. He sought the Lord and helped others do likewise. His family and loved ones take great comfort in knowing that Bill is with the Lord in glory, free from all pain and victorious over death.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, September 25th, 2020 at Brentwood Baptist Church at 7777 Concord Rd. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00am with the service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Living Hope in South Africa at http://www.livinghope.co.za/donate/

