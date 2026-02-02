OBITUARY: William “Bill” Armstrong

William “Bill” Armstrong, age 72, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on January 31, 2026. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late William and Blanche Armstrong.

Bill was a vibrant soul who was loved by all who knew him. He had a natural presence and was often the center of attention wherever he went, bringing laughter, conversation, and warmth to every room. Bill had a generous heart and a great deal of love to give, especially to his five beloved grandchildren, who knew him affectionately as “Grandpa Bill.”

He enjoyed spending time on the golf course, reading, and learning new things, and he especially loved sharing knowledge and information with others. A devoted Catholic, Bill embraced his faith and lived it through kindness, generosity, and love for those around him.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Victoria Armstrong; daughters, Courtney (James) Johnston and Erin (Julian) Fox; five beautiful grandchildren; sister Marie (Tom) Smerillo; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Funeral Services Provided By

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

