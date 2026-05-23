William Bernice Anglin, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away on May 19, 2026. He was born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Willard and Lillian Anglin.

William devoted 35 years of his career to National Life Insurance, where he worked as an underwriter and was respected for his dedication, integrity, and strong work ethic.

A proud 1953 graduate of Battle Ground Academy, William remained a loyal supporter of his alma mater throughout his life. He later earned his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and was also a devoted supporter of the university.

In his younger years, William enjoyed fishing and hunting and treasured the time spent outdoors. Above all, he was deeply devoted to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who brought him immense joy and pride. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, gentle spirit, and the love he shared so freely with others.

William is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Martha Jean Anglin, and daughter in law, Cynthia Anglin. He is survived by his sons, Randy Anglin and Matt Anglin (Rae Lee); grandchildren, Billy Anglin (Brittany), Megan Chaplin (Collin), Laura Anglin (Mark Priddy), Elizabeth Anglin, and Samantha Anglin; great grandchildren, Addie and Eden Chaplin.

The family will receive friends from 2:00PM-3:00PM, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will follow at 3:00PM. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Funeral Services Provided By Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.