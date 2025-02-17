OBITUARY: William Barry Ramsey

William Barry Ramsey, age 76, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2025, at Maury Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Salinas, California, to the late Willie Ramsey and Martha Jane Ramsey. William lived a life filled with faith, curiosity, and devotion.

A lifelong BMW motorcyclist and avid reader. Above all, his heart remained steadfast in his reformed theology faith.

William shared 54 wonderful years with his beloved wife, Martha Ann Michael Ramsey. He is survived by his son, Michael Brad (Jennifer) Ramsey; grandchildren, James Haden Ramsey, Nicholas Bryant Ramsey, and Anna Elisabeth Ramsey; and his brother, Jerry Ramsey.

His life was a testament to faith, family, and the pursuit of knowledge. He will be deeply missed.

The family will receive friends and visitors at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 12:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Mausoleum where Mr. William will rest.

Mr. William Barry Ramsey and his family’s care has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial’s staff. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit the Spring Hill Memorial website.

