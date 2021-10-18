OBITUARY: William Balderston Veevers III

VEEVERS, III William “Bill” Balderston, age 88 of Franklin, TN. Bill was born June 30, 1933 in Nashville to Myrtis McDaniel Veevers and William Balderston Veevers, Jr. Our beloved husband, father and grandfather departed this life on Thursday October 14, 2021 at Williamson Medical Center.

Bill met the love of his life, Anne Griffin Veevers at Central High School. During their first date Bill wrecked his car and Anne experienced various bumps and bruises and in spite of their first encounter Anne continued to date Bill and they later married on February 7, 1954. Shortly after their marriage Bill was deployed to Korea. Upon his return, he attended Vanderbilt University where he graduated from the School of Engineering in 1958. While Bill was attending classes he was also employed by Vanderbilt and remained there following graduation where he managed the remodeling, renovation and operations of the physical plant for the University and Medical Center. Bill went on to become the Vice President for the Workman Company until he opened Veevers, Inc. in 1984. His son Brad joined him into the company until his passing.

Bill had the heart of a servant as demonstrated by his many years of service to his community. He was a humble man who would have never revealed his many accomplishments but we as his family are so very proud of all the wonderful things that he participated in! He was a past President of the Franklin Lions Club and the longest serving secretary along with being the current President and board member of the Tennessee Lions Charities. During his tenure in the Franklin Lions Club he received numerous awards with two being the Melvin Jones Fellow and the Lindsey Jennings Fellow. In 2003 he agreed to be the “Master of Details” for the return of the Williamson County Fair where he oversaw the logistics and facilities of the fair. Due to his many years of service he received the Franklin Tomorrow 2011 Exemplary Volunteer Award.

Bill is preceeded in death by his parents and beloved son, Brad Veevers. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Anne Griffin Veevers, Franklin. His granddaughter, Kelly West, Clarksville. His sister in law, Vivian Allen, Franklin. His brother in law, James R. (Brenda) Griffin, Cookeville. Neice, Lisa (Steve) Sasche, Baltimore, MD. Daughter in law, Stacy Veevers Whitson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 1:00 PM Monday, October 18, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franklin Lions Club, P.O. Box 521, Franklin, Tn 37065. Please designate donations for the Sensory Garden for the blind in Franklin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com