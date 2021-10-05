OBITUARY: William Aubrey Guice

William Aubrey Guice, 51, died Monday evening, Sept. 27, 2021, fully at peace in his home in Thompson’s Station surrounded by family and friends singing praise songs.

William is survived by his wife, Meredith McEachern; his three children Arden, Aubrey and Abram; his parents Nan and Keith; brothers Jon (Stacey) and Todd (DeLaine); and his in-laws Darrell and Kandy McEachern, Philip McEachern (Robin) and Elizabeth Cobb (Chris). He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

His grandparents preceded him in death, including his namesake, Aubrey L. Brooks, and his wife, Thelma.

William was born June 10, 1970, in Ruston, Louisiana, and grew up in Sicily Island, Louisiana. His professional career included being a football coach, counselor, pastor and advancement director. Despite his job title, William was always pastoring. He worked comfortably in Hebrew and Greek and preached his last sermon to everyone around his bedside, explaining with great clarity where he would go after his death. He was profoundly comfortable with departing this life for the next.

William’s PhD was in the study of missiology (he would simplify that for us laymen by saying it was a PhD in hospitality). Hospitality was not only on his doctoral certificate; it was exemplified in his life. The door to their home (self-described as a fraternity house) was never locked.

To William, it was simple: we love God by loving people. William loved the kids he coached at Ruston High School. He loved the staff and members at the churches he pastored. He loved all the people associated with the Museum of the Bible and Studio Tenn. At the highest level possible on this Earth, he loved his family, Manchester United and LSU.

William had a few rules he lived by and shared with others:

1. There is always a way.

2. Everything can be fixed.

3. People do what they really want to do.

4. There really is no future without forgiveness.

5. The to-do list never ends, but the opportunities do.

6. Win if you can. Lose if you must. Always cheat (he would say with a twinkle in his eye).

7. When there is a decision about where to eat, if Chick-fil-a is an option, go with Chick-fil-a.

William would invite everyone to have a toast to his departure with a jigger of fine bourbon and a bowl of gumbo. He would say, “See you again.”

A gathering of William’s friends will be at Church of the City, located at 828 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Guice kids’ college fund. Make checks payable to Meredith Guice and send to Renasant Bank, 815 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064. Write “Kids College Fund” in the memo. You may also go to GoFundMe.com and search for “Guice Kids College Fund.”