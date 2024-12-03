OBITUARY: William Allen Poteete

William Allen Poteete, a cherished member of the Burwood community, passed away on December 1, 2024 at the age of 73.

He was born on October 26, 1951, in Nashville TN, he lived a life marked by dedication to his family and career.

Allen pursued an education that led to an Associate’s degree, which laid the foundation for a 35 year career at CPS and another decade at HCA Healthcare. His professional contributions were a testament to his commitment to excellence and innovation in the field.

Family was at the heart of Allen’s life. He was a devoted husband to Linda with whom he shared 47 years of marriage—a remarkable accomplishment that speaks volumes about their love and partnership. He took immense pride in being a father to his two sons, Robert (Jill) Poteete and Matthew (Ashton) Poteete, and was a doting GoGo to his grandchildren, Christina, Ellie Rose, and Robert. Each moment spent with them brought him joy and fulfillment, reflecting his loving personality and deep familial bonds.

In addition to his immediate family, Allen is survived by his siblings, Terry (Stephanie) Poteete, Kevin (Becky) Poteete, and Tina (Bill) Kimbell, who will remember him fondly. His beloved dog, Bailey, also brought happiness and companionship in their shared home.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Allen Poteete and Katie Warren Poteete, who instilled in him the values of kindness and integrity that he exemplified throughout his life.

His memory will be cherished by all who knew him, and his legacy of love and dedication to family will continue to inspire those left behind.

Services will be held at a later date at Burwood United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Burwood United Methodist Church in remembrance of Allen Poteete. Address: Burwood United Methodist Church, 5351 Carters Creek Pike, Thompsons Station, TN. 37179.

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email