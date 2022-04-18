OBITUARY: William Alexander ‘Alix’ Toale

William Alexander ‘Alix’ Toale, age 20 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 13 in Birmingham.

Alix was born December 5, 2001 in LaGrange, IL and was a 2020 graduate of Summit High School. Early in life, their personality began to appear – quiet, observant, mischievous, kind, and caring. They loved deeply and were brave beyond measure.

Alix began playing percussion at Spring Station in the sixth grade and was invited as an 8th grader to march in the Summit High band. From there they rose through the ranks to become section leader. They were talented and desired to always be a better musician and leader.

Outside of the marching band season, they played with Audio Theater and Music City Drum Corps (MCDS). An intellectual, they took every learning opportunity available to them – spending several weeks in Europe studying historical sites and participating in the Tennessee Youth in Government program. As a student at the University of Alabama – Birmingham (UAB), they were part of the Honors College, seeking a double major in Neuroscience and Genetics & Genomic Sciences, with a double minor in Chemistry and Psychology. They planned to pursue their medical doctorate.

Ever self-sufficient, Alix began working of their own volition at 14. They always desired to be independent and pay their own way. They did whatever was needed and more. They wanted to create a safe culture for those around them and lead by example. As a UAB Resident Adviser (RA) they enjoyed long hours and overnight shifts of supporting their fellow students and advisees. Always willing to go the extra mile, they recently completed their SafeZone Initiative certification to support the effort of creating inclusive, intentional, and intersectional spaces by empowering active allies.

Their life goal was to assist and provide guidance for teens and young people navigating the waters of dealing with trauma. They wanted to be a force for good and a loving example to others. Alix was fiercely brave and protective of family, friends, and siblings. Their impact on the lives of others will be felt forever.

Alix is survived by their mother: Greer Allison; sisters: Delaney Toale, Hannah Toale, and Chloe Taylor; brother: Jameson Toale; grandparents: James & Judy Allison and Yadwiga Toal. Additionally, they are survived by aunts and uncles: Fred (Cheryl) Allison, Greg (Lisa) Allison, Chris (Suzanne) Allison, Leigh (Eddie) O’Neill, Tim (Jonathan) Toal, Steve (Robyn) Toal, Michael (Jeanine) Toal and Richie (Jessica) Toal; numerous dear cousins, and very special people in their life who were like family.

The family will gather with friends on Saturday, April 23 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home to remember and honor Alix’s life. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 PM. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

To honor Alix’s desire to guide and support, the family requests memorials to “It Gets Better”, whose mission is to “uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe.

