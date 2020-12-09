OBITUARY: Whitney Lauren McCord Hubble

Whitney Lauren McCord Hubble, age 32 of Columbia, TN passed away after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

She was born at East Ridge Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. 2007 Graduate of Page High School and received her Bachelors Degree in 2012 from Middle Tennessee State University.

Whitney was a lover of music, spending time with friends, reading, writing, pool time, birthdays, holidays, her animals, Ann, Murphy, Mia and baby Monet’, shopping and yearly beach trip with Mom and dinner with Dad. She married May 25, 2019 to the love of her life, Gabe Hubble. She loved with all heart her family and friends, everyone she met she loved and they also loved her. To have good friends you must first be one! Whitney had more than one could count! She worked for Opryland Hotel, Williamson County Child Support Services and her last job was with Optum Insurance.

Preceded in death by grandfathers, Floyd Carter, Thad Folds and Marion Frances McCord. Survived by: husband, Gabe Hubble; stepchildren, Connor, Tate and Charlotte; father, James McCord; mother, Chris Brown; stepdad, Jim Brown; brother, Carter McCord and his fiance’ Hailee Brown; stepbrother, Adam Brown, grandmothers, Diane Carter and Wanda Folds and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Friday, December 11, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ed Slayton and special friends, Katie Osborne, Megan Middleton and Tori Block. Interment Johnson Hollow Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Carter MCord, Adam Brown, Jason Carter, Jackson Carter, Richard Osborne and Steve Pidgley. Honorary pallbearers will be Friends at Middle Tennessee Electric, Carter Cousins and Garth Brooks.

Memorials may be made to darrylworleyfoundation.org in Whitney’s honor to cancer research. Visitation will be 5-8PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com