Whit Tanner Lillicrap, precious infant son of Catherine and Tanner Lillicrap, passed away in the embrace of family on April 23, 2026.

Whit was born on April 7, 2026, to Catherine and Tanner Lillicrap, joining siblings Walker and Sadie. In his short time here, he was surrounded by so much love. He was a strong little boy and a true fighter.

Whit will be forever remembered and loved by his parents, Tanner and Catherine Lillicrap; his big brother and sister, Walker and Sadie; his maternal grandparents, John Mark and Karen Holliday; and his paternal grandparents, Michael and Julie Lillicrap.

A private burial will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

The care of Whit Tanner Lillicrap and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.