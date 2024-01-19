OBITUARY: Wesley Scott ‘Coach’ Whitson Sr.

Wesley Scott “Coach” Whitson, Sr., age 59 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Scott was a beloved husband, father, coach and friend. He loved his wife, kids, and granddoggy, Cooper. Scott loved football, fishing, golfing, and the sunshine. He always enjoyed watching the sunset, and said it was his way of talking to God. He was a “best friend” to many! “Coach Whit” mentored so many young men over his long coaching career and made a huge impact on so many. His positive influence on others will last forever.

Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Ann Whitson and father-in-law, Felix Graves.

Survived by wife, Pat Graves Whitson; daughter, Karli (Baylor) McKay; son, Whit Whitson, Jr.; sisters, Robin (Mark) Langlois and Terry (Steve) Fralick; brother, Bobby (Danielle) Whitson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pam and James Brown; and mother-in-law, Elween Graves.

Visitation will be in the Main Sanctuary of Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN on Friday, January 19, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. with Lee White officiating. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

