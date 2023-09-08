OBITUARY: Wesley David Woodard

Wesley David Woodard, age 46, resident of Primm Springs, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at his beloved farm.

Wesley was born January 20, 1977, in Chattanooga, Tennessee and was the son of Richard and Carla Woodard.

He married the love of his life. Jamie Cox, on May 23, 2010, and together they enjoyed living on their farm. He loved the farm life they created – from simply spending time outdoors to riding horses to caretaking the land. His favorite farm adventure was raising a small herd of dairy goats. His favorite pets were his cat Smudge & his pet goat Billy Boots who both shared very special bonds with him.

He attended UT Martin where he discovered his passion for running when he joined the cross country team. He completed numerous road races and 1/2 marathons & was proud to have completed 2 full marathons.

In his youth, he achieved the level of Eagle Scout.

Along with his parents and wife, he is survived by his brother, Ricky Woodard.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffery Woodard.

