OBITUARY: Wendy Kay McReynolds

Wendy Kay Ferrier McReynolds, 73, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2025, surrounded by her loving husband and daughter. Born on July 4, 1951, in Los Angeles, California, Wendy’s life was marked by her vibrant spirit and deep love for family, faith, and community.

During her teenage years, she cherished visiting her father, who worked in special effects and pyrotechnics in Hollywood. She loved dancing, music, and the simple joys of life. At just 15, while riding her skateboard, she heard a band playing nearby. That moment led her to meet the love of her life, Bill McReynolds, a guitarist who captured her heart and became her lifelong love.

After three years of dating, they began a 54-year marriage filled with love, devotion, and shared purpose. Wendy and Bill settled in Orange County, California, where they built a home centered on faith and family, raising their three children: Bill Jr., Robert, and Kimberly. Wendy’s unwavering dedication to her family was evident in everything she did, creating a nurturing and faith-filled environment that reflected her core values.

Her deep faith in Jesus Christ was the cornerstone of Wendy’s life. She and Bill became active in their local church, eventually serving as pastors at Vineyard Christian Fellowship of Anaheim. Their ministry extended across the United States and even to South Africa, spreading the Gospel and touching countless lives. Wendy’s love for God was evident in her worship, her powerful prayers, and her unwavering commitment to serving others. Her legacy of faith continues to inspire her family and the many lives she impacted through her ministry.

Wendy’s passion for helping others extended beyond her ministry. She worked as the Human Resources Coordinator for the City of Corona, where she was a source of encouragement and support to colleagues and employees. After retiring, she and Bill moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where they embraced a new chapter surrounded by their children and grandchildren.

As a wife, mother, and grandmother, Wendy’s love was unconditional. She cherished time with her husband (her best friend), enjoyed shopping and getting her nails done with her daughter (her other best friend), and loved cheering for her grandsons at their baseball games. Wendy’s infectious laughter, loving smile, and genuine kindness were gifts to everyone who knew her. She was always a source of making others smile, despite struggling with a heart condition that burdened her. That heart condition eventually led to her death.

Wendy is survived by her husband, Bill McReynolds; her children, Bill McReynolds Jr. (Jennifer) children Sean, and Matthew (and their mother Veronica Bacca McReynolds) of Huntington Beach, California, and Kimberly Moses (Devery) children Rylan, Cadyn, and Sladeyn of Nashville, Tennessee, and Kylee Allen McReynolds (daughter of late Robert McReynolds) of Aurora Colorado. She is also survived by her siblings, Patricia Ferrier of Cardiff by the Sea, California, and Bill Ferrier of Woodland, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Wanda Ferrier; her sister, Christine Louise Ferrier Bates; and her son, Robert Ryan McReynolds.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 11:00 am at Franklin Vineyard Church, where friends and family will gather to share stories and honor Wendy’s remarkable life. Casual attire is welcomed, and guests are encouraged to wear Wendy’s favorite color, pink, in her honor.

Visitation with family: 10:30-11:00 am (Central Time) Franklin Vineyard Church is at 308 Jordan Road, Franklin, TN 37067. Wendy’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the medical professionals at Vanderbilt Medical Center, the compassionate staff at Alive Hospice in Nashville, and the many friends and family members who offered prayers, love, and support during this difficult time. Special thanks to Franklin Vineyard Church and Goodpasture Christian School for their unwavering kindness and encouragement.