OBITUARY: Wendell Moses

Williamson Source
Wendell Moses

Wendell Moses – Age 78 of Nolensville, TN. May 21, 2021. Known as papa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A friend to anyone he meets. He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family and Pedro, Goosey and his little buddy, Butterbean.

Survived by wife, Lynda Fortner Moses; daughter, Bonnie (Fernando) Moses-Villarreal; son, Scott (Stacey) Moses; grandchildren, Kenneth (Ashley) Moses, Emily Moses, Brandon Moses and Lindsay Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Montgomery, Brooks Moses and Brynlee Moses; sisters, Wilma Butner and Nell (Marshall) Morgan.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Larry Guin. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Animal House Veterinary Clinic 223 Largo Dr., Nashville TN 37211.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.

