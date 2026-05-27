Wendell Brunell Conner, age 79 of Fairview, TN, passed away May 22, 2026, at NHC Dickson. Born on February 27, 1947, to John Oliver Conner and Mildred Allene (Carter) Conner.

Wendell worked for 23 years at the VA Hospital in Nashville, TN, as a Registered Nurse. He was a member and retired Elder of Pasquo Church of Christ in Nashville, TN, for 52 years. When he wasn’t working he was spending time playing with his kids and later grandchildren, camping, going to the beach and cruising. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He took pride in his family. He was a proud Christian and Veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Cassandra (Farmer) Conner, daughters Rita Conner and Melanie Conner, sons Scott (Heather) Conner and Nolan Conner, grandchildren Holly (Barrett) Davis, Hope (Caleb) Cravens, Jackson (EmmaFaith) Erwin, Camille (Bowman) Blocker, Hannah Erwin, Emma Grace Erwin, James Conner, John Conner, Thomas Conner, and Grace Conner, one great grandchild Ellie May Erwin, and soon to be great grandchildren Adelaide Davis, Sherrhea Davis, and Conner Dale Cravens.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 1:00pm at Pasquo Church of Christ, 8363 Highway 100, Nashville, TN, 37221. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to New Heights Community Center or Agape of Nashville.

Funeral Services Provided By Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville, 9090 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221.

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This obituary was published by Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville.