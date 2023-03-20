OBITUARY: Wayne S. White

Wayne S. White, age 86, an army veteran, born and raised in Theta, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his parents Marvin Austin White and Mabel Gaskill White; two brothers, John Marvin White, Ned Wendell White, and sister Carolyn White Gunnel.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Rose Marie White; nephew David White and niece Phyllis ford who were also Wayne’s caretakers, other nieces, and nephews; Jayne Hornburger, Sheila Chitwood (Steve), Wendell White (Melinda), Malinda Vetitoe, Alesa Bouton (Gary), Paula Rhea, great nephews, great nieces, and extended family. Wayne leaves behind many neighbors and friends who pitched in and helped Wayne live out his life in his own home as he wished.

He preferred to stay home and enjoy the simple way of living. He took in many furry friends that seemed to find their way into his yard. He loved them and enjoyed their company.

Wayne looked forward to his forever home. By being raised in the church with his siblings he understood the word of God and that Jesus never loses one of his own from his hand.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

