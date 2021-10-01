OBITUARY: Wayne Pilkinton

Tuesday morning, September 28, 2021, Wayne Pilkinton joined the heavenly choir as a tenor voice and the heavenly orchestra as a talented bass player. His varied careers led him to a musical life filled with vocal and orchestral music, a military stint as a reservist, a technical life as an electronics technician, and a backstage career in audio.

Being the talented musician he was, he showed his strengths singing on the radio as a seven-year-old in a group chosen to represent the music department of Nashville City Schools. His love for music continued throughout his years at Cohn High School He was chosen for his talent to participate in the All City Orchestra and the Tennessean All Star Band. From there he moved on to local bands in the 50s, and his church choir.

He joined the Army Reserve upon turning 18 and while serving our country continued his music interests by singing in the church choir and playing in a group at the NCO club on base.

His technical career included working at Vanderbilt Learned Labs assisting in researching normal radioactive count of the human body and building some of the first transistorized amplifiers. He was a renaissance man in computers being excited about the process before computers were so popular.

The backstage career brought him from designing and operating audio systems for churches to mixing audio for the Grand Ole Opry. He led the audio-visual department of Opryland Hotel before retiring and enjoying a new hobby showing his Buick Rivieras winning numerous awards for those cars.

Wayne and the love of his life enjoyed exploring God’s creation by land and by sea. They met and formed international relationships that continue today.

Looking back, Wayne loved his family and looked forward to family time. He always had a joke to tell and had nicknames for Opry stars, family members, and friends.

Survived by wife, Barbara Hubbell Pilkinton; daughter, Denise (Scott) Jungmichel; sons, David (Tina) Pilkinton and Bill (Jennie) Pilkinton; grandchildren, Mollie Lynn Pilkinton Hilarie (Thomas) Greenaway, Shawn Pilkinton, Alex (Kara) Pilkinton, Joseph (Sarah) Pilkinton, Carson Jungmichel, Kyle Pilkinton, Chase Pilkinton and Elsie Jungmichel, great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Hope Pilkinton; sister, Belvia (Tommy) Campbell; and brother, Jerry (Cathey) Pilkinton.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel by Dave Williams and Rev. Kristin Clark-Banks. Interment with Military Honors will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as Active Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. Robert Pilkinton, Sr, Dr. Phillip Wines and Dr. Rentz Dunn. Visitation will be on Friday from 12-2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.