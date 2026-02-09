Wiseman, Wayne Kim

Wayne Kim Wiseman Jr., 71, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly however peacefully on January 31. He was born on June 24, 1954, in Oak Hill, Ohio, to Wayne and Patricia Wiseman, who preceded him in death. Wayne is survived by his loving brothers, Mark (Tammy) Wiseman of Springfield and Rick (Audrey) Wiseman of Franklin, Tennessee. He was a proud uncle to nephews Tyler (Tiffany) Wiseman of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Mitchell Wiseman of Franklin, Tennessee, and to his niece Jacquelynn Hawthorne of Springfield, along with her son, Gage. He is also survived by cherished cousins; Jody, Jeff, Jill, Scot, Eric, and Christine.

Wayne graduated from Wright State University in 1992, earning a Bachelor of Science degree In Education. He went on to dedicate 20 years of his career to Wepuko Pahnke Engineering, where he was a respected hydraulic pump specialist.

Those who knew Wayne will remember his heart being just as big as his smile. He was always ready to offer help, encouragement, and support to his family and friends. One of the things he was most proud of was caring for his Mom as she lived out her final years. A passionate fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Wayne was well known for his colorful and animated commentary during games. His enthusiasm and humor brought laughter and amusement to those around him.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 13, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., followed by a brief memorial service at Richards, Raff & Dunbar, located at 838 E. High Street, Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, Wayne would have wished for donations to be made to the self-help group that brought him so much joy, connection, and companionship. Contributions may be directed to: OE Anonymous, 360 Stewart Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Wayne will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

