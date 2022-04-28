OBITUARY: Wayne Glendon King

Mr. Wayne Glendon King of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, he was 82 years old.

Glen was a native of Williamson County, TN, and a longtime member of Garrison United Methodist Church. He retired from Jamison Bedding after several years. He also retired from Franklin Special School District.

Preceded in death by son, Jason Troy King; parents, Chester Myron and Elizabeth Estelle Marlin King; brothers, Tommy King and Bill King; sister, Billie Mae Johnson Wilhoite.

Survived by: wife, Joann Whidby King; son, Tim (Melissa) King; brother, Richard (Jennie) King; sisters, Janet Elizabeth Garner and Hilda (Cary) Reynolds; grandson, Tyler Wayne (Carey) King and great-grandchildren, Jack and Elle.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Amber Armistead officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of Garrison United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

